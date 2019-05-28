Inaugural Call of Harmony V

Cruise ship Harmony V made its inaugural call to Gibraltar on Monday May 20, 11 months after the arrival of Harmony G into the port.

Variety Cruises a Greek owned line that specialises in small cruise ships and luxury yachts own the ship.

Launched in 2003 she was completely rebuilt in 2009 to cater for the luxury cruise market. A market that is on currently on the increase.

Harmony V is a 55-metre vessel with three passenger decks and a capacity for 49 passengers and 18 crew.

“Its spacious lounge and ample dining area is decorated with warm colours and large windows offering great views of all destinations as they arrive in port. Dress code is fairly casual with the trend being that everyone dresses up a little more in the evenings,” said a statement from the Government.

Harmony V will be calling in to Gibraltar quite regularly over the coming months. A Government statement said that this demonstrates how attractive Gibraltar is becoming for the luxury cruise market.

Representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Port Authority and local agents Inchcape held an informal plaque exchange on board with the ship’s Captain.

