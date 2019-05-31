GSD opposes Queensway Quay project

The GSD said it was against the new proposed development at Queensway Quay marina, warning of the need for holistic planning to avoid “development fatigue”.

The party said the development raised serious environmental issues and represented a loss of amenity and important marina services.

The GSD also asked if there were any links between the developer of the site and that of Victoria Keys.

The party said Gibraltar had been subjected to “incessant and piecemeal development” with no obvious strategic direction.

It said there was a need for strategy and for taking stock of the effect on the environment, port, services and infrastructure, as well as the community’s needs more generally.

While the GSD recognised the need and value of development, it said Gibraltar had been subjected to a cycle of non-stop and extensive development with little, if any, overall and structured planning.

It called for a much more considered and structured approach to development that took into account the impact of such intense activity not just on aesthetics but on people’s physical and mental well-being.

“We agree with the Commission’s decision to seek an impact assessment on traffic,” said GSD MP Trevor Hammond.

“But the issues to be considered are much deeper than that.”

“We are subjected to works and the associated disruption it causes constantly, at all hours of the day and night and in almost all areas of Gibraltar.”

“This Government has grown a concrete jungle and its vision seems only to be to continue to grow it, developing every square metre as a Minister has stated.”

“We are tired of the constant noise, dust, traffic and pollution created by so much development.”

“This ‘development fatigue’ must be considered by Government because while they may consider development to be a sign of success, the impact on quality of life and the environment is not being accounted for.”

“We are also not properly understanding or assessing our needs. It is time to stop and think.”

“We cannot see how this development makes sense in the wider need to properly plan for Gibraltar.”

