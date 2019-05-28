GSD and ESG concerned by the state of Gibraltar’s beaches

The GSD opposition has stated it is disappointed in the condition of Gibraltar’s beaches and that they are not yet adequate for all beachgoers.

In a statement, the party said that over the recent bank holiday weekend many people flocked to the Rock’s beaches to enjoy the hot weather.

However, “It is extremely disappointing that, once again, our beaches are not yet adequate for all beachgoers, especially our most vulnerable,” said the statement.

“Whilst the GSD appreciates that it is still not the official bathing season it is of the firm view that with some basic planning our beaches could have been made accessible to all of us,” the statement adds.

The GSD did note that it welcomes the introduction of lifeguards before the official bathing season begins. However, it believes there is no excuse for not having the changing rooms, pathways and disabled access routes ready for all to use in all beaches.

“This is important not only (and importantly) for local beachgoers but also from a tourism point of view,” said the statement.

“Not having full functioning beaches in beach weather does not leave a good impression. These are small initiatives that could make a huge difference to many beachgoers and will not cost the public purse millions,” the statement added.

Looking ahead GSD spokesman Damon Bossino said: “In Government the GSD will ensure that all beaches are ready for use by early May as there is no credible reason why this cannot be done.”

“It is disappointing to see a Government that is next week holding a Disability Symposium ignore such basic things as access for our disabled to our beaches,” Mr Bossino added.

The ESG also voiced their concern regarding Gibraltar’s beaches with Sandy Bay raising a lot of alarm for the group.

In a statement the group said: “Many large groups of young people have been heading for this great beach in the hotter weather and clearly enjoying what is the start of the summer season.”

“While some are witnessed as being conscientious about their plastic and carton waste, for a large number, it is all left on the beach where the groups have been lying. Not only does this make for an eyesore for the rest of the beach goers, it becomes a major threat to wildlife – an issue that has been widely and clearly documented,” the statement added.

The ESG has been in touch with schools, the college and various agencies and stated it was grateful for the quick and positive responses from all to help improve the situation.

“We hope that as a community we can all pull together and discourage such behaviour and preserve our open spaces to be enjoyed while at the same time, respecting our environment,” said the ESG statement.

In addition the group noted that the Clean Up The World campaign running now in its 15th year will take place on the September 21 and that: “There is clearly still work to be done.”

“It may not be cool to care about litter …… but it sure is cool to care about wildlife,” the statement added.

