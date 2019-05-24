Govt publishes draft climate change legislation

The Gibraltar Government yesterday published draft legislation establishing a framework to require greater consideration and efforts towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Gibraltar.

The Climate Change Act 2019 contains mandatory climate change targets to reduce Gibraltar’s greenhouse gas emissions.

It sets a long-term target, to reduce Gibraltar’s emissions of greenhouse gases by at least 80% by the year 2050.

This target is supported by a 2030 interim target and a framework of shorter targets of four-year periods, described as “progress targets”, which are intended to drive the policies and progress necessary for achieving the long-term target.

The Act is separated into eight parts. Part 1 states the overriding objective of the Act, which all persons and the Government must use best endeavours to achieve.

This is to protect the climate for the present and future generations, and to assist in the taking of preventative and remedial measures against climate change.

The legislation also establishes the Climate Change Committee which will conduct advisory functions.

It also contains a National Mitigation Plan, being a plan devised by the Minister with responsibility for Environment and Climate Change in consultation with other Government ministers.

The National Mitigation Plan specifies the measures to be taken to achieve the Emission Reduction Targets.

The draft legisation places duties on the Minister to produce reports containing prescribed information, on Gibraltar’s emissions and on the progress being made towards the Emissions Reductions Targets set by the Act.

The Bill places climate change duties on public bodies and contains powers to allow the Minister to impose further duties on public bodies in relation to climate change and to require that they report upon the discharge of those duties.

It also imposes on the Minister a requirement to issue guidance to those bodies relating to their climate change duties.

It also contains provisions relating to energy efficiency, waste reduction and transport, with enabling powers for the enactment of regulations to provide for mechanisms and schemes aimed at mitigating emissions and climate change in these activities.

