Govt to launch campaign to tackle Rock’s ‘growing’ drug problem

The Gibraltar Government is set to launch a major initiative aimed at combatting Gibraltar’s “growing” drug problem.

The project will be led by the Drug Strategy Team and will include aspects of law enforcement, prevention, treatment and harm reduction.

In an announcement made to the press today, the Government said the initiative will begin with a comprehensive analysis of the current scale of the problem, making use of data from a Drug Strategy Household Survey.

There is an additional drug/lifestyle survey currently being carried out in Gibraltar’s schools.

These two surveys will enable the strategy team to identify trends and patterns, to identify priority issues and to develop and evaluate effective policy and programmes.

A new website will be launched and will become a reference point for all drug-related issues.

In addition, the residential facility at Bruce’s Farm will be refurbished in order to expand its range of services and a new, ground-breaking community-based programme will provide an extensive outreach, referral and aftercare service.

Two Therapeutic Drug Councillors will be employed, one at Bruce’s Farm and one based in the community programme.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo: “We cannot ignore the unfortunate fact that, like many other cities around the world, Gibraltar has a growing problem with drugs.”

“We see the effects of drug use in the RGP’s crime reports and in the cases being handled daily by our social work teams and by our healthcare professionals.”

“This new initiative, the first for nearly twenty years, will take a strategic and comprehensive attack on the problem and I am proud to be leading that attack.”

