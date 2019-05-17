Govt consults on scooter use

The Gibraltar Government has published a Consultation Paper on the regulation of personal transporters including scooters.

In doing so the Government said it hopes to gauge public opinion as it moves to safeguard the environment and encourage healthier lifestyles whilst continuing to improve road and pedestrian safety.

In a statement the Government said it has been closely monitoring developments worldwide and particularly within Europe regarding the recent proliferation of e-devices, especially e-scooters.

“The appearance of this technology on our roads, public areas and pavements has seen countries, cities and municipalities grappling to understand and indeed decide how to legislate and regulate for these electric devices,” the Government said.

Some countries have started to report injuries as a result, some very serious and even fatal in nature.

The Government said that whilst it welcomes alternative and more sustainable forms of transport, particularly the more environmentally friendly electric variety, it has been conducting its own extensive internal review and hoped to gauge the public opinion on this matter.

“Although the Government welcomes different forms of transport, the Government is of the firm view that the general safety of our road users and pedestrians remain of predominant concern,” the statement read.

“The Government once again looks forward to engaging our community as we continue to safeguard our environment and encourage healthier lifestyles whilst we continue to improve our road and pedestrian safety.”

The Consultation Paper is available for download from the Government of Gibraltar – Laws of Gibraltar website on the following link: https://www.gibraltarlaws.gov.gi/consultationpapers.php

Printed copies are available from the offices of the Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning.

Comments on this Consultation Paper must be clearly referenced ‘Consultation Paper on Regulation of Personal Transporters (C01/2019)’ and sent in either via e-mail or delivered to the above address. The e-mail address for comments, as referenced in the Consultation Paper is: consultation.personaltransporters@gibraltar.gov.gi

“Persons thinking of purchasing any variety of personal e-device for themselves or as a gift should take careful note that this review could lead to strict regulation and potential prohibition in part or in its entirety, as the Gibraltar Government will in due course be publishing rules for these devices.”

