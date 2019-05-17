Govt announces major road resurfacing programme

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed that major resurfacing works from stretches of Queensway to Glacis Road will commence as from Monday.

The major infrastructure works cover the area of Queensway from Lions Club to the Leisure Centre, the Leisure Centre to Regal House junction, Ocean Heights to Waterport roundabout and Glacis Road from the Waterport roundabout to junction with Winston Churchill Avenue.

The works will be carried out over a six week period and in phases to keep traffic disruption to a minimum.

Preparation works and resurfacing will be between the hours of 7.00pm and midnight.

Whilst works are ongoing, operatives with the use of stop and go hand signals will control traffic, along with temporary advance roadwork’s and diversion signs informing road users.

The Government has advised the public that stretches of road will temporarily be uneven due to raised manhole covers and road gullies until it receives the final layer of asphalt.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce these major infrastructure works on these main transited roads in Gibraltar.”

“These works are being carried out now at the tail-end of major construction in the area, after meticulous planning and coordination.”

“The systematic planning and close collaboration between all stakeholders will result in resurfacing these roads in a timely and methodical manner, minimising disruption to the public as much as possible. Some disruption will however be unavoidable, but we are grateful to the public for their patience and co-operation.”

