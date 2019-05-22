GIDA president judges at Spanish IDF nationals

Anne-Marie Gomez recently adjudicated the International Dance Federation Spanish Nationals in Canals, Valencia.

Ms Gomez is the President of the Gibraltar International Dance Federation Dance Association and was invited by Spanish President Alicia Lopez and founder of The FitKid International Movement.

FitKid began 25 years ago in Badalona, moved to Hungry in 2000 and spread around Europe. Recently it has been accepted by the IDF as one of its dance disciplines.

It is the second time that Ms Gomez has judged the Spanish Nationals, the last time being 2017 she judged in D’Hebron, Barcelona.

Among judges in this event was Agatha Maj IDF International Relations Coordinator and Competition Director, the owner of El Circo del Horror Raquel Maldonado, professional dancers of Barcelona’s Contemporary Company Fil d’Arena and Lola Lloberas ex professional dancer who among her intense career danced in the Circo of Emilio Aragon.

“It has been a great privilege to be invited by Alicia Lopez to judge such a busy and intense Competition,” Ms Gomez said.“Alicia is extremely well known in Barcelona having created many professional dancers throughout her teaching career. At present students of her school are training to be in Barcelona’s ‘Billy Elliot’.”

“Having been the founder of FitKid an international a discipline which combines dance and acrobatics there were 25th anniversary celebrations at the event.”

Some 1500 dancers took part in the competition, with preliminaries already held all over Spain.

Dancers competed in FitKid, Dance Show, Fantasy Dance, Hip Hop and Jazz Funk.

Winners of this event will compete in next year IDF World Championships against the Gibraltar IDF Team. The Championships will be held in Spain in 2020.

“We expect a big Gibraltar Team to attend next year because of its proximity,” Ms Gomez said.

“IDF Spain dominates the FitKid category but Gibraltar excels in the Fantasy and Showdance Sections.”

“Although standards keep rising GIDA will keep striving to keep it this way. The Spanish Nationals has been a great experience and learning curve as to how Dance operates around Spain. We know well how the English Dance Industry works, but the reality is we are next door to Spain.”

“Some of my students teach dance in La Linea and I think in Gibraltar we are creating very good dancers and dancer teachers that should perhaps check out the Spanish dance scene for professional work.”

