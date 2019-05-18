A Gibraltarian family’s charitable contribution to the community

Members of the Muñoz family spent 2018 swimming and running to raise money for the Gibraltar Community Association and Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

On Friday morning, Giselle and Manuel Muñoz presented a cheque for £1,000 to Robert Balban and Alfred Rumbo from the Gibraltar Community Association.

Mr Balban was very pleased to receive the cheque and thanked the family for their donation.

He told the Chronicle the money will go to help families in need who are in the UK for medical treatment.

Last year the charity assisted nearly 100 families.

Since it was created the charity has raised approximately £300,000 to help local families during their stay in the UK.

The Muñoz family raised the money by Mrs Muñoz challenging herself to a dip in the waters around Gibraltar twice a week for the entire year, regardless of the cold and weather.

Son Jysen and his wife Grettel contributed by running two times a week, one run being 5km and the other 10km.

