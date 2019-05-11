Gibraltar Scouts Association present annual awards

The Gibraltar Scouts Association recently presented a series of awards to all age groups within the association.

The top award for Queen’s Scout Award was presented to just one person, Tara Bossano-Anes.

The Queen’s Scout Award is the highest youth award that can be achieved by young people within The Scout Association and is endorsed by the Queen.

Participants spend time in new places, meet new people, and learn new skills. Young people gain a number of skills, including communication, organisation, and teamwork.

It requires commitment from young people to develop and challenge themselves in many ways, and is an achievement that participants will remember for the rest of their lives.

The Queen’s Scout Award is aligned to the Gold Duke of Edinburgh programme and is recognised by many educational establishments and employers.

The Queen’s Scout Award is the culmination of everything that Explorer Scouts and Scout Network members have achieved in Scouting.

Chief Scout’s Bronze Awards were presented to Beaver Scouts who completed all the challenge awards.

Chief Scout’s Silver Awards were presented to Cub Scouts who achieved six activity or staged activity badges of their choice.

Chief Scouts Gold Awards were presented to Scouts who earned six activity or staged activity badges of their choice. They must also complete the nine challenge awards.

Chief Scouts Platinum Awards were presented to Explorer Scouts who had been explorers for at least six months, had completed six nights away, completed two activities from the International, Community and Values list, hold the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, or completed the four Platinum Scout Challenges.

To achieve this award explorers must also undertake an extra three months in any of the skills, physical recreation or service challenges.

Chief Scout’s Diamond Award is the highest of the Chief Scout’s Awards, and the final step before the Queen’s Scout Award.

To gain the Chief Scout’s Diamond Award, members must be Explorer Scouts for at least 12 months, complete 12 nights away, complete four activities from the International, Community and Values list, hold the Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award, or complete the four Diamond Challenges.

For the diamond award members should complete six months in either the physical activity or the skill.

Explorer Scouts were also awarded for participation in the Young Leaders’ Scheme.

The Young Leaders’ Scheme helps Explorer Scouts to develop and grow as individuals. It allows them to make a valuable contribution to their community and give service to others. The scheme also helps them fulfil the service elements of their awards.

Chief Scout’s length of service awards were also presented for five, 15, 20 and 60 years of service.

Joseph Barea received an award for 60 years of service.

