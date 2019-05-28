Gibraltar RAF Air Cadets train at UK camp

Eight young RAF Air Cadets from Gibraltar Squadron recently took part in the annual Wing Field Weekend.

The event was held at West Tofts Camp, Norfolk and home to the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing annual event.

It was a competitive camp where up to eight cadets from each of the 27 air cadet squadrons located within the Wing competed against each other in weekend activities.

The activities included archery, clay target shooting, field craft, orienteering, leadership, first aid, team building including a raft river crossing and a minibus pulling competition.

“Although the water was cold, the river crossing was exciting,” Gibraltar Squadron Cadet Merrick Kent said.

“I was able to show my team members rope craft skills on the ground which contributed towards building our raft and successfully participate in the event until the end.”

Gibraltar Cadet Seth Jessop added: “I have never fired a shot gun or discharged an arrow using a bow before, I did a lot better than I thought I would and hope to do it again soon.”

The grand finale to their long weekend adventure was when the cadets undertook an Air experience exercise flying the Grob Tutor elementary fixed wing trainer aircraft at 5 AEF, RAF Wittering.

The cadets were put through their air wing paces where they experienced air manoeuvres to include G force generating loops, barrel rolls, and zero gravity air experiences.

“The most eyebrow raising part of the flying experience was learning the emergency cockpit escape and parachute release procedures, but my pilot was a former Harrier pilot and he put me at ease as soon as I got in the cockpit,” said Gibraltar Cadet Michael Jarman.

The Air Training Corps is a voluntary youth organisation supported by the Royal Air Force for young adults aged 12-17 years.

“Our weekend camps, exercises and activities both locally or in the UK are not only designed for cadets to enjoy the activities and give an element of adventure, but to also ensure that the experiences gained contribute towards giving the cadets learning opportunities, life skills and over a period of time instil in them the confidence to take them forward into future adulthood,” said Gibraltar Sqn Commanding Officer Flt. Lt. Ivan Caward.

Civilian instructor accompanying the group Robert Dickson added that it had been a “fantastic trip”.

“To top off what had been a fantastic trip we were invited by the Captain of our homebound Gibraltar flight to view the cockpit of the British Airways A320,” Mr Dickson said

