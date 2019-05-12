Gibraltar Netball wins a more than deserved silver

Gibraltar Netball will be bringing back the silver from Netball Europe Open Challenge Championships held in the Isle of Man this weekend. A final 54-32 victory against Emirates this Sunday was not enough to guarantee them first place after losing last night against the eventual champions, hosts Isle of Man.

Gibraltar set about this morning to give themselves at least an outside chance of winning the tournament. Some clinical work and a very determined display ensured that they led throughout the match as they opened up the goal difference between themselves and their opponents.

The Emirates had last year won 35-29, today’s results adding to Gibraltar’s continued successes. With four wins out of the six matches Gibraltar had only lost to the eventual winners of both the invitational league table and the official championship table. In the meantime itching wins against Cayman Islands, Emirates and significantly Ireland.

Gibraltar had hoped that 20th ranked Ireland would be able to beat the Isle of Man in today’s crucial decider but this was not to be. The Isle of Man going unbeaten in the official championship tournament.

Gibraltar’s success, however, saw much praise coming from across the netball family after some exhilarating performances.

Full report in this Tuesday’s print edition

