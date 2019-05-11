Gibraltar Netball turn on the style with two wins out of three in 24hrs

Gibraltar netball stamped its place in Netball Europe Open Challenge 2019 with two wins in three matches within 24 hours.

In a match they had been expected to win against Israel on Friday night the Campions made no mistake by notching a 78-24 victory.

They were to follow this by one of the biggest victories in their recent record as they took on the Republic of Ireland ranked 20th.

Gibraltar was to overturn a 7-1 deficit in the first minutes to end 44-36 winners in a match hailed as one of the most exciting seen this weekend.

Just a few hours later they faced their second biggest challenges on this Saturday’s hectic Netball Europe schedule.

Facing hosts the Isle of Man Gibraltar initially led the game. They were eventually caught up as the IOM leveled the score,

Entering the final moments of the match Gibraltar did not ease off even though showing the signs of tired legs expected after such a hectic schedule.

The IOM overturned the score again and started to lead with both sides playing out an enthralling exciting match. The last minute of play was a crucial moment in which Gibraltar dropped points from an unforced error and saw the hosts edge ahead to win 46-49.

The Campions have one match left tomorrow against the Emirates where a victory would see them claim four wins out of six matches in four days of play. Gibraltar having beaten the Cayman Islands and lost to the yet undefeated UK AFNA guest team. Full reports in print issue.

Advertisement