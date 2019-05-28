Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society gives talk on body image

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society recently held a talk on body image at University of Gibraltar.

The presentation titled ‘So what’s underneath?’ was delivered by Mark Montovio.

The theme for this year’s Mental Health Week was body image.

Mr Montovio looked at the impact that body image has on mental health throughout a persons the lifespan and tackled a variety of issues of interest to the number of people who attended.

The evening ended with a dance presentation by Eva Collinson from JFDance looking at transgender issues and then Mark Montovio, together with colleagues Conchita Triay and Moira Walsh, had an opportunity to discuss a variety of issues with those attending in an informal networking style setting.

The GMWS continues to pursue its objectives by meeting regularly with the Minister for Health, Neil Costa, together with mental health professionals.

In the near future the Society it will be updating the public on how things stand at the moment, on what improvements to the system have taken place so far, and on what matters are still pending.

