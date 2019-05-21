Gib MPs attend CPA ‘fake news’ seminar in Guernsey

A delegation from the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is currently attending the 48th Regional Conference of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region being held in Guernsey.

The Gibraltar Branch will be represented by Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Housing and Equality who is the leader of the delegation, Steven Linares, Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth and Sport, and Opposition Members Edwin Reyes and Roy Clinton.

The Conference theme this year is: “Fake news and digital disinformation — the challenges for parliamentarians and democracy”.

Advertisement

As part of the conference, various workshops have been organised and Ms Sacramento will chair one of them – Fake news and No Platforming.

The Conference will take the form of a series of plenary sessions addressed by invited speakers on selected relevant topics followed by workshops in which delegates are invited to contribute and discuss.

Advertisement