Gib MEP candidate votes in EU election

Gibraltarian MEP candidate Luke Stagnetto carried out his civic duty for the first time this morning and said it was a “surreal experience” seeing his name on the ballot paper.

Mr Stagnetto is standing for the Liberal Democrats for the South West and Gibraltar region.

This was the first time he was able to go to the polling station and cast his vote himself, although he did vote in the 2016 EU Referendum by proxy.

“It was incredible”, he said.

The 21-year old university student was joined by his father, Jonathan Stagnetto, who stood for elections in the European Elections in 2009 and his father’s partner Gillaine Dellipiani.

Both father and son cast their vote at the Central Hall polling station before Mr Stagnetto took the opportunity to speak to this newspaper.

Mr Stagnetto’s plans for today include going around the polling stations with other Liberal party members in Gibraltar to speak to potential voters.

“We will be encourage as many people as possible to vote today,” Mr Stagnetto said.

“It is important that we express our 96% mandate that we so proudly expressed in 2016 and it is so important that we go out and vote for Remain parties.”

“And I would like to encourage people to vote for the Liberal Democrats as well.”

Mr Stagnetto said it is very important for Gibraltarian voters to vote for the Liberal Democrats because it is the only party that stands up for Gibraltarian rights for self-determination and the rights for Gibraltarians in Europe in its manifesto.

He said last week’s visit from Lib Dem leader, Sir Vince Cable, and MEP candidate, Caroline Voaden, will illustrate the Liberal Democrats are the “best party to support Gibraltar’s Remain mandate”.

Mr Stagnetto said he is overwhelmed by the “encouragement and support” he has received from fellow Gibraltarians in the run up to today’s elections.

