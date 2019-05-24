Frank Bado honoured as Gib’s oldest letter box is restored

Gibraltar’s oldest pillar box dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria has been restored and installed at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office in Main Street.

The letter box is the oldest currently in operation and was once in use for close to a century.

Over the years the letter box sustained considerable damage and was removed in 1994.

It was replaced by a George IV mural letter box and the Queen Victoria box was left in storage for 25 years.

Advertisement

The idea to give the letter box a new lease of life was that of Frank Bado and Tracey Baglietto of Royal Gibraltar Post Office.

Mr Bado passed away recently and was represented at the event by his partner Sally Godwin.

“It is a project that has taken a lot of time to come to fruition,” said Director of the Postal Office Glendon Martinez.

“It was also led by Frank Bado and we had a lot of assistance from our friends who built it from scratch. This was once in pieces. It is good to have it here to be commemorated and celebrated.”

The Minister for Commerce Albert Isola placed the first letter inside the pillar box marking it as operational.

“This is a key aspect of Gibraltar and its history, and I am thrilled to do this today,” Mr Isola said.

Mr Isola commended Mr Bado and Ms Baglietto for their work.

Advertisement