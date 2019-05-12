Four Moroccans rescued after joint search and rescue operation

Four Moroccan men were rescued at sea this weekend following a joint search and rescue operation by Gibraltarian and Spanish law enforcement agencies.

The operation was launched after the Royal Gibraltar Police received a call early Saturday from a Moroccan man who said he was adrift with three others in a small inflatable boat, their exact position unknown.

The RGP Marine Section immediately deployed and coordinated a Search and Rescue operation with the assistance of Windmill Hill Signal Station, the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP), HM Customs, alongside Spain’s Guardia Civil and Salvamento Maritimo.

Following a lengthy and systematic search, at about 11am the vessel was located by RGP officers approximately 18 nautical miles from the Gibraltar coastline.

The RRGP immediately made their way to the location and observed that the vessel had no means of propulsion.

The four persons were then brought aboard the police launch and were provided with blankets.

All individuals were showing signs and symptoms of being adrift on the water for a considerable time and one was displaying signs of hypothermia.

They were subsequently transferred to the Spanish Salvamento Maritimo vessel for further immediate

medical assistance and transfer to Spain.

