Fire Service officers attend LNG awareness course in Rotterdam

Seven Officers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) attended an LNG Awareness and Incident Command Course at Rely-On-Nutec Fire Academy (former Falck), in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Rely-On-Nutec, situated in the port of Rotterdam has a long history within Emergency Services. Since the company was founded in 1906, its core business has been fire fighting for local authorities and industrial clients.

All officers successfully completed the three-day course that consisted of a blended learning approach of both theoretical and practical sessions on the academy’s industrial training complex.

The course centred primarily on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), describing the properties of both of these through practical demonstrations that allowed delegates to experience first-hand the special characteristics and behaviour of these alternative fuels.

Advertisement

“This course will unequivocally equip our operational officers with the skills, knowledge and understanding when developing incident response strategies, enabling them to make those essential tactical decisions at the Incident Ground,” the GFRS said in a statement.

“Developing and investing in our workforce is at the heart of all our processes, the GFRS’ continued commitment and willingness to evolve and adapt to emerging technologies, operational procedures and best recognised working practices guarantees that as a Service we keep abreast with organisational, team and individual training needs.”

“This in-turn ensures that we have a safe and competent workforce for the benefit of our Community in general.”

Advertisement