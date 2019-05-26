Europa wins Gibtelecom Rock Cup final

Europa defended their Gibtelecom Rock Cup title with a convincing 3-0 second half display against Gibraltar United.
After a first half in which the match seemed somewhat stale with Gibraltar United holding well at the back and leaving little space, three quick goals from Europa in the second half brought back the trophy to the Green’s trophy cabinet.
Europa dominated the second half with Gibraltar United given little space to attack Coeling’s goal. the young Gibraltar keeper, who commanded his area well and had produced some decent saves, was called upon to make a final one in injury time to keep a clean sheet.
Europa opened their goal scoring account with a quick break from Aranda who cut through Gib Utd’s Defence to go onto goal and smash one past Kyle Goldwin. Liam Walker was to secure victory with a penalty to ensure Europa fun away with victory.
The result means that third placed St Joseph will now play in the Europa League preliminary round after Europa had already qualified for Europe via their runners-up spot in the league.
The match brings an end to the domestic season with the Victoria Stadium main pitch due to see its resurfacing programme start tomorrow. The turf at Victoria Stadium will now be transferred to Lathbury sports Complex with a new surface put in place at Victoria in time for the Europa League and Champions League matches this summer.
