EU vote is chance to ‘shape our destiny’, says Gib’s Lib Dem candidate

Gibraltarian MEP candidate Luke Stagnetto has urged the electorate to rally behind the Liberal Democrats on polling day this Thursday, as he insisted that in doing so “we have the opportunity to try to stop Brexit”.

Mr Stagnetto is standing in the European parliamentary elections “in representation of Gibraltar”.

In an opinion piece for this newspaper, the 21-year old student said: “This election is about Gibraltarians expressing our right to uphold our identity, decide our future and shape our destiny.”

He highlighted how the pro-Remain Liberal Democrats have been the only party to make assurances to protect the rights of Gibraltarians in their manifesto.

“I may be young, but I am not naïve,” Mr Stagnetto said, adding: “I realise that the EU is not perfect. But I would sooner remain a member of the EU to defend our rights as Gibraltarians in Europe, than to allow the bully-boy tactics of Spain to be imposed on us with impunity.”

“This Thursday, we have the opportunity to try to stop Brexit by voting for the Liberal Democrats,” Mr Stagnetto said.

See opinion piece on page four of our print or e-editions.

