DAWG urges more action on bullying

The Dignity at Work Group said it is concerned about the lack of progress in making places of work in the civil service free from all forms of bullying and harassment.

It is urging the Government to address bullying incidents, adding that “the longer the delays the more victims of bullying [the Government] will be responsible for”.

The Group said that despite a Dignity at Work Policy and Procedure that was put in place for the civil service and anti-bullying legislation that was passed in 2013, there are still numerous delays in procedure.

DAWG – which brings together the Gibraltar NASUWT, the Gibraltar General and Clerical Association (GGCA), Unite the Union and Dignity at Work Now – said it is concerned about the “high levels of bullying” still being seen in work places such as the RGP, Customs and the prison service as published in recent surveys.

The group highlighted the Government’s commitment to minimise bullying at work and mandatory staff training for managers and said it is committed to ensure these procedures are acted upon.

“There are members and non-members, employees and others that are being negatively affected by the lack of implementation of these procedures,” DAWG added.

“We believe that there is no valid moral reason or excuse to the continued delays to have the policy and legislation adhered to effectively.”

