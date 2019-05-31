Darts met with Minister for Sports

The Minister for Sport Steven Linares met with some members of the Gibraltar Darts Association on Thursday. During what was described as a “fruitful meeting”, the Minister reassured the GDA of his commitment to deliver premises for their “exclusive use within the State of the Art building at the Europa Point Sport Complex”.

In an official press statement it was also highlighted that “those present in turn thanked the Minister for his guarantee and expressed their satisfaction with the fact that these facilities will go a long way in developing the Sport. The Gibraltar Darts Association and the Minister have been working very closely for a number of months on this and a number of other forthcoming projects including bringing the Junior World Championship to Gibraltar. The new facilities will allow the GDA to develop the sport locally and be the hub of Darts where members will be able to enjoy the game.”

