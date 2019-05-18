Convent raises funds for charity with annual Open Day

The Convent fundraised for three local charities over last weekend with its annual event held in the Garden.

The event hosted by the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and his wife Lorraine saw hundreds of people visit the Garden on Saturday.

This year the Convent raised funds for the Charitable Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, Women’s Corona Society and A Pathway Through Pain.

Throughout the day the Convent sold its homemade marmalade as well as hosting event events for all the family.

Charitable awareness stalls also included Red Cross, Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, and Friends of Mount Alvernia.

The Scouts held outdoor activities and the Gibraltar Defence Police dog section hosted a display in the Garden.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

