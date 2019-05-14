Coaling Island offers unique viewpoint for three decades of heritage art

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust held its 30th annual painting competition last Saturday, with artists capturing the Rock from the vantage point of Coaling Island.

Dozens of artists could be seen scattered around the small boats marina last Saturday as they sketched away under the hot sun.

Lorraine Povedano and her daughter Sophia, aged 10, sought their perfect spot a week ahead of the competition.

Both had entered the competition previously and Sophia won first place children’s category last year.

This year she was back putting paint to canvas alongside her mother.

Sophia’s inspiration this year is Van Gogh, and she focused on turning the Rock of Gibraltar into a ‘Starry Night’ masterpiece.

There was tough competition on Saturday, with another returning winner Vera Estella, aged 10, also returning to the competition.

Last year Vera came in second place in the children’s category.

She was joined this year by her mother Tatiana Estella and sister Lubov, also aged 10.

Mrs Estella told the Chronicle the painting competition was a great day out for the family.

For Lee Dadpour and Maciej Rakowski this was their first time entering the Heritage Trust art competition.

Both Mr Dadpour and Mr Rakowski work as designers and had attended art school when they were younger.

Now after years of not painting both have decided to restart their hobby.

The pair were working against the clock to finish their works of art on Saturday.

“It’s super tough considering the time frame we’ve got to paint in,” Mr Dadpour said.

Mr Rakowski added: “It is more like speed painting.”

The winners of the Heritage Trust art competition will be announced on May 23. An exhibition of entries will be held at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion as from May 24.

