Classic cars are a big hit in Casemates

The Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association held the International Classic and Vintage Car Rally at Casemates Square last Saturday.
Classic & Vintage Cars180519 (Photo John Bugeja) rally organised by the Gib Classic Car Association driving down Main Street from Casemates
Classic & Vintage Cars180519 (Photo John Bugeja) rally organised by the Gib Classic Car Association driving down Main Street from Casemates
The rally held at Casemates was an opportunity for the public to take a close look at the classic cars.
Classic & Vintage Cars180519 (Photo John Bugeja) rally organised by the Gib Classic Car Association driving down Main Street from Casemates
Classic & Vintage Cars180519 (Photo John Bugeja) rally organised by the Gib Classic Car Association driving down Main Street from Casemates
The cars then drove up Main Street to Cathedral Square, Lovers’ Lane, Rosia Road, Europa Point and then along the Eastside through Devil’s Tower Road, Glacis and Queensway.
Classic & Vintage Cars180519 (Photo John Bugeja) rally organised by the Gib Classic Car Association driving down Main Street from Casemates
Classic & Vintage Cars180519 (Photo John Bugeja) rally organised by the Gib Classic Car Association driving down Main Street from Casemates
Visiting classic car enthusiasts also enjoyed historic tours of Gibraltar during their stay.
Pics by Johnny Bugeja
Related