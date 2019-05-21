Charity highlights plight of street cats after ‘hit and run’ incident

More than 28 cats have been killed in hit and run incidents over the past 18 months, according to the local animal charity Save Gibraltar Street Cats, which is urging motorists to drive carefully.

The latest incident involved a cat that was killed in Cumberland Road at the weekend.

The charity posted a photograph of the dead animal on social media to raise awareness of the incident and received numerous responses from concerned individuals.

Susan Sampere, Save Gibraltar Street Cats founder, highlighted Devil’s Tower Road, Cumberland Road and Gardiner’s Road as the areas with the higher number of incidents.

She told the Chronicle: “Sadly the number of hit and run incidents is escalating and this is happening all over Gibraltar.”

“Most of the cats have been street cats but this year we have had four domestic cats killed as well.”

Ms Sampere is urging motorists to drive carefully, adding that there is no need to speed in such short roads in Gibraltar.

“Cats are being killed with no consequence,” she added.

“Some of these cats have been loved dearly even if they were street cats.”

