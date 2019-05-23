Catherine Bachleda appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar

The University of Gibraltar’s Board of Governors yesterday appointed Professor Catherine Bachleda as the Vice Chancellor.

Ms Bachleda has filled in for the role for the past year and said she was looking forward to “exciting and challenging times” for the University.

Albert Langston, Chairman of the Board of Governors, said the University received more than 20 formal applications for the post.

This was whittled down to three final candidates and Mr Langston said he is confident Ms Bachleda is the right choice for the University.

“Following a transparent recruitment process, we concluded that Professor Bachleda was the best fit for our University,” he said.

“Her exceptional academic record and track record will be of great importance for the University in the very exciting and challenging times which lie ahead.”

Over the past 30 years, Professor Bachleda has worked in North Africa, the Middle East, the USA, the United Kingdom and Australia in a variety of management, quality and learning roles, in both academia and industry.

A proven leader, Prof Bachleda has held leadership positions which include Chief Executive Officer of a leading accredited corporation providing executive and continuing education; Director of a small corporate law firm; Assistant Vice-President for Academic Affairs in an accredited American-style university located in Morocco; and more recently, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Gibraltar.

The Minister with responsibility for the University, Gilbert Licudi, welcomed the appointment.

“Professor Bachleda has, during the months that she has acted as Vice-Chancellor, demonstrated a clear commitment to the University and to its development as a leading educational institution.”

“A number of new programmes and initiatives have been introduced. New challenges now face the University as we see the student accommodation completed and the prospect of greater numbers of international students taking up places.”

“I have no doubt that the University will prosper under the stewardship of Professor Bachleda.”

MAIN PHOTO: Seated in the front row from left to right are Chairman of the Board of Governors Albert Langston, Vice Chancellor Professor Catherine Bachleda and the Minister for the University, Gilbert Licudi, at a press conference yesterday.

