Calpe House patients and families mark first year of new building

Some 1,300 patients and families have stayed at Calpe House since the charity’s new premises in Paddington, London were opened last year.

Last week, past and present patients in Gibraltar celebrated the new building’s first anniversary, with the sentiment that Calpe House “needs to stay”.

The building caters for 70 people at any given time and the Trust is seeing more and more children staying at Calpe House, so much so that a children’s playroom was recently furnished.

The demand for Calpe House is so great that the property is regularly at full capacity and the Trust is turning away patients weekly.

Advertisement

The Minister for Economic Development and Calpe House Trust patron, Sir Joe Bossano, addressed the anniversary event alongside Calpe House Chairman, Albert Poggio.

“This is probably the most inclusive charity that there is,” Sir Joe said.

“There is hardly a family in Gibraltar that does not have somebody there.”

“The best thing about Calpe House is the feedback from the people who use it. Frankly the feedback is that the people are over the moon and the new facility is a massive improvement of what was there before that.”

Sir Joe added that he is “proud” of the work Calpe House is doing and commended all those involved.

At the event was Mohan Jaswani who had lived in Calpe House when his late wife was receiving cancer treatment.

Mr Jaswani had been attending the Royal Marsden in London with his wife for the last 15 years, but only started going to Calpe House since the new premises opened.

He said that Calpe House had provided an excellent service during this difficult time.

David Potter was a cancer patient staying at the new Calpe House building during his treatment.

“It was an amazing experience, it was so different to the hospital clinic and was very homely,” Mr Potter said.

“You can rest better as there is a very good family atmosphere at Calpe House. It is difficult but the set-up you have there is second to none.”

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement