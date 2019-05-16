Brexit Party candidate samples Gib’s Remain views

Brexit Party candidate for the forthcoming EU elections, James Glancy, issued a message of “solidarity” to Gibraltarians yesterday as the party’s campaign arrived on the Rock.

Mr Glancy, a former Royal Marine captain, was in Gibraltar to meet with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the pair shook hands as part of a photo call in the lobby of No.6 Convent Place.

The Brexit Party, under the leadership of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, is a Eurosceptic group with the sole policy of pushing Brexit through the political impasse in the United Kingdom.

Despite being at odds with the strong Remain stance locally, Mr Glancy said it was important for the Brexit Party to understand the issues affecting Gibraltarians in case the party does see its candidates elected as MEPs.

“It’s about respect. Gibraltar is part of the South West voting area and we have to come here and listen to issues and talk to people on both sides of the debate of which there are people that voted leave,” he said.

“But I do think project fear has gone too far in Gibraltar, in the same way it has been blown out of the water in the UK as falsehoods and lies.”

