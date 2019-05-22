Andrew Mackinlay, Freeman of Gibraltar and former Labour MP, urges Lib Dem vote in EU election

A former Labour MP and Freeman of the City of Gibraltar has urged the party’s ‘Remain’ supporting members to vote Liberal Democrat in the European elections tomorrow.

Andrew Mackinlay, who has been a member of the Labour Party for the last 52 years and was the Labour MP for Thurrock for 18 years, cited the party’s “incoherent,” and “inconsistent” position on the subject of a ‘People’s Vote’.

Mr Mackinlay, a stalwart champion of Gibraltar for many years, said in a statement: “Week after week, people like myself have, with bated breath, expected and hoped for an unambiguous, unequivocal declaration by Jeremy Corbyn that the Labour Party would demand a People’s Vote.”

“Sadly, this has not been forthcoming. We have now run out of time.”

“The gravity of the situation now demands that all people who believe in maintaining the unity of the United Kingdom, and it’s indivisible bond with the people of a Gibraltar, understand that this will best be achieved by continuing membership of the European Union.”

“We can make a proud and an unashamed declaration of these beliefs in this Thursday’s European elections,” he added.

“I shall vote for the Liberal Democrats list, a list that includes a young and dynamic Gibraltarian, Luke Stagnetto.”

“No matter how one tries, or would like it to be otherwise, any reasonable person has to conclude that the Labour Party’s position is, at best, incoherent, inconsistent and totally lacking in leadership.”

“I have spent 52 years in continuous and uninterrupted membership of the Labour Party,” Mr Mackinlay said adding that it “hurts very much” to have to reach the decision.

“The future of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar is of paramount importance to me and the only major party representing my beliefs in the European Union are the Liberal Democrats.”

“An important message will be sent by maximising the number of the Liberal Democrat MEPs elected this Thursday.”

