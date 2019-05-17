Ambrose presents his work in Glasgow

Local artist Ambrose Avellano will see a number of his works on show this weekend at The Glasgow Contemporary Art Fair. Showcasing creative talent from across Scotland and the UK the exhibition will see a vast range of contemporary original and affordable art presented by award winning galleries and artists.

Mr Avellano will be exhibiting a number of works both in oils and enamels.

He believes he has been invited because his work is seen as being “competent and relevant to the way we live life today”.

The GCAF 2019 is described as one of the UK’s most important cultural venues.

“To be given the opportunity to show my work abroad tells me my work has international appeal,” says the artist.

“After having been working as an artist for 50 years one would think I have reached some sort of degree of competence. I don’t feel that way at all. Each new idea and inspiration still present the same problems. There are no easy answers,” he adds.

It was during his exhibition ‘Still…dancing under the shadows’ at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery that he was invited by Matija, the owner and curator of the Masa Art Gallery in UK, to show his work at The Edinburgh Art Fair. He continues to work with this gallery and next his work will also be on show in Manchester and London.

Meanwhile Mr Avellano’s work is also featured in a new joint exhibition ‘acceso prohibido’ at the AlCultura studios in the port of Algeciras. On show is his video presentation ‘El Cerrojazo’. The exhibition also features the work of Ana García, Alan Pérez and Miguel Ángel del Águila and looks at the impact the closure of the border, 50 years ago this June, had both in Gibraltar and Spain .

