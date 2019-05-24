Alana Sacarello, aged 10, wins letter writing competition

Local pupil Alana Sacarello has won this year’s United Nations Universal Postal Union Letter Writing Competition.

Some 112 pupils from six local schools entered the Competition that was judged locally by retired teachers Vivien Dawson, Rosemarie Bruzon and Carol Brooks.

The winning letter is then submitted to the international round of the competition and this year’s theme is ‘write a letter about your hero’.

The winner Alana Sacarello, aged 10, was unable to attend the prize giving as she was at a school sports day.

Advertisement

The Minister for Commerce Albert Isola presented second prize winner Michael Piris and third prize winner Hannah Koessler with their certificates.

Director of the Postal Office Glendon Martinez said the work for the competition had been laid by former Special Projects Director Frank Bado who passed away recently and Tracey Baglietto.

Mr Martinez and Mr Isola commended the work of Mr Bado and Ms Baglietto and congratulated the winners.

“I want to take this moment to thank a person who we lost not too long ago,” Mr Isola said.

“Frank was a stalwart of this particular project and he cared deeply for it. He was the one that always made sure that I was available to deliver these certificates.”

“The importance he gave this competition was not just about the post office, but for the students and the art of letter writing.”

“This is an art that I fear is leaving us slowly with the advent of social media and modern technology. I am thrilled and delighted that we are still taking part and it is a wonderful way of communicating.”

Mr Isola and Mr Martinez also thanked the judges for their work and presented them with a gift.

Advertisement