Westminster representation petition is delivered and presented to the Commons

A petition calling representation for Gibraltar in Westminster was presented in the House of Commons yesterday.

The petition was delivered by the Representation in Westminster Group and tabled by Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell.

“As you will know, the people of Gibraltar are proudly British, and they would like to be represented in this place as all British citizens expect to be,” Mr Rosindell told Parliament.

“They have collected this chunky petition, which bears no fewer than 14,000 signatures, 11,200 of which are those of Gibraltarian citizens.”

Advertisement

“That represents 68% of the electorate of Gibraltar.”

“They will be losing their representation by Members of the European Parliament, so they feel that the time has come for them to have their own Member of Parliament here in the sovereign Parliament of our United Kingdom.”

“The petition is supported by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia.”

The petition reads as follows:

“The petition of British Citizens of Gibraltar, declares that it is a fundamental right of ours to representation in the Houses of Parliament, Westminster.”

“The petitioners therefore request that the House of Commons urges the Government to grant Gibraltar representation in the Houses of Parliament, Gibraltar.”

Today, representatives of the group are due to deliver a copy of the petition to No.10 Downing Street.

Advertisement