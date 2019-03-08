Together Gibraltar publishes proposal targeting gender inequality

Together Gibraltar has put together a range of gender equality proposals as the party explores of tackling inequality in healthcare, employment and pay.

They were announced at the party’s International Women’s Day event held at its Main Street offices on Wednesday evening.

The proposals were set out to also help those affected by sexual harassment and domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the party said: “Our aim is to start this conversation and engage in dialogue with the community, to embark on a consultation process.”

Figures from an employment survey carried out by the party have revealed that the gender pay gap stands at 22.5%.

The majority of those in part-time employment are women and there is an 18-point gap in full-time employment figures in favour of men, Together Gibraltar said.

As part of its proposals on the gender pay gap, Together Gibraltar hopes to introduce statutory paternity leave and equalise with maternity leave.

The party would also see additional period on benefits available to either party or shared to allow either parent to go unpaid for up to a year, and make this applicable for self-employed people resident in Gibraltar as well.

Together Gibraltar proposes to review maternity and paternity benefits and existing child benefits.

The party wants to incentivise flexible working conditions in line with existing UK legislation and to help small businesses with tax breaks to implement these changes.

There is also a proposal to create equal opportunities of employment by investing in traineeships, provide individual guidance, and vocational training to tackle underrepresentation of women in all sectors.

Under healthcare, Together Gibraltar said women should have access to free, safe and legal abortions.

As for those who have been victims of domestic abuse or sexual harassment, the party proposes to include emotional and psychological abuse and controlling or coercive behaviour in domestic violence legislation.

Raising awareness and working on prevention and education with young people, educators and parents can work towards tackling sexual harassment.

Together Gibraltar also proposes safe housing to help domestic violence victims escape abuse.

