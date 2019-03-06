Seminar puts focus on Commonwealth after Brexit

A seminar on “Changing times: Brexit, the Commonwealth and opportunities for Gibraltar” will be held at the Garrison Library tomorrow, exploring opportunities in the Commonwealth after Gibraltar leaves the EU.

Taking place four days before Commonwealth Day, the event is being organised by the office of the Deputy Chief Minister in conjunction with the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Dr Joseph Garcia together with John Verrall, the Chairman of the Royal Commonwealth Society, made the announcement at a press conference in No.6 Convent Place earlier this week.

The seminar will feature five speakers, including Dr Garcia and Jared Peralta, the Gibraltar representative before the Commonwealth Youth Forum 2018.

The remaining three are Lord Marland, the Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council; Alexander Downer, Leader of Australia’s Liberal Party and Leader of the Opposition; and Akbar Khan, Secretary General, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Dr Garcia’s speech is called, “Brexit and the Commonwealth: One door closes and another door will open” and Mr Peralta’s “My Commonwealth Youth Forum Experience”.

Lord Marland will speak on “The Commonwealth: a gateway for business and opportunity”, Mr Downer will address the question “Can Gibraltar use the Commonwealth to its advantage?” and Mr Khan’s topic of choice is “Leveraging opportunities within the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in a ‘Post-Brexit’ Era”.

In his capacity as Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Governor Lt General Edward Davis, will open the seminar at 3pm.

The event is open to the public, admission is free and it is scheduled to finish at 6pm.

The Government’s Media Director Clive Golt will moderate the whole session, which will include a question-time with the panel.

Commenting Dr Garcia said: “Gibraltar is proud of its association with the different organisations of the Commonwealth.”

“We share the same values, we share the same traditions and the same outlook across a number of areas.”

“The principles of democracy, of self-determination, and the defence of human rights are important to us all.”

