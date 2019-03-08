Seminar hears of Commonwealth opportunities and challenges

The 53 nations that make up the Commonwealth “can, should and indeed must” seize the opportunity to enhance their partnership and contribute “responsibly and positively” to a safe and prosperous shared future.

That was the message delivered by the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, as he opened a major seminar entitled “Changing times: Brexit,the Commonwealth and opportunities for Gibraltar”.

The event in the Garrison Library was organised by the office of the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, in conjunction with the Royal Commonwealth Society.

In his opening address the Governor, who is patron of the society, said the global opportunity that would open up for the UK and Gibraltar outside the umbrella of the EU was “as unbounded as it is priceless”.

“An opportunity which flows fundamentally from the Commonwealth’s decisive strength, it’s unique combination of human diversity and common inheritance,” he told the packed seminar.

“A decisive strength that is so apparent day in and day out across our respectful, inclusive and generous Gibraltarian community.”

He urged Gibraltar to “broaden and deepen” its involvement in the Commonwealth’s associations and activities, working with other jurisdictions on shared challenges and goals.

The panel included two speakers from Gibraltar, Dr Garcia and Jared Peralta, Gibraltar’s representative before the Commonwealth Youth Forum 2018.

The other three speakers were Lord Marland, the Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council; Alexander Downer, a politician and diplomat; and Akbar Khan, a barrister, diplomat and Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

A full report on the seminar will follow in a future edition.

FLAG

The flag of the Commonwealth will today replace the flag of the European Union, marking Commonwealth Day on Monday.

While it is customary for the changing of these flags to take place at No.6 Convent Place, the Commonwealth flag was also raised across Gibraltar for the first time last year.

The raising of the Commonwealth flag follows from the public symposium entitled Changing Times: Brexit, the Commonwealth and opportunities for Gibraltar.

On Tuesday, the flag of the European Union flag will be raised as usual.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

