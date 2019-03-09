School children celebrate World Book Day

Children dressed as their favourite characters from books yesterday as part of the World Book Day celebrations.

Advertisement

When the Chronicle arrived at John Mackintosh Hall children from St Mary’s School and Loreto Convent were taking part in the fun.

An animated orator dressed as a witch treated them to a story telling experience and the world known Harry Potter films were screened in another room, showing children how the imagination that comes from reading a book can be made into something visual for all to see.

Across Gibraltar children celebrated World Book Day with the pupils of St Anne’s Middle School performing a version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement