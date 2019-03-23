Sale of charity stamp sees £1,000 donated to Calpe House Trust

The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau Ltd recently presented a £1,000 cheque to the Calpe House Trust.

The money was raised through a charity stamp initiative organised last year.

The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau issued a miniature sheet of two stamps back in 2018. The stamps commemorated the opening of the new Calpe House premises and feature the façade of the building and famous London landmarks.

For every sale 50p was donated to Calpe House.

The total money raised during the first three months was £833 with the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau topping up this amount to £1,000.

A cheque was presented to the Calpe House Chairman Albert Poggio and Calpe House Secretary Charles Marfe by the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau Ltd Managing Director Glendon Martinez.

