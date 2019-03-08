RGP acknowledges efforts of a ‘good friend’ of the force

The Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail yesterday bestowed an accolade recognising a “good friend” of the Royal Gibraltar Police as an honorary member of the police force.

Nick Davis, whose great-grandfather served in the RGP, was given a framed photograph and a police badge which does not warrant him with policing powers.

The announcement was made on Mr McGrail’s Twitter account and is the first award of its kind.

He said: “It is a real pleasure to recognise @scaniav8R730 as Honorary Member of @RGPolice. A gentle giant who works tirelessly for charity and in support of the #EmergencyServices. His great grandad served as a cop in #Gibraltar so presenting a framed photo of him was quite emotional.”

A spokesman for the RGP said: “Mr Davis is a good friend of the RGP and other constabularies in the UK.”

“He goes out of his way to promote the work done by the RGP on social media, and this is just a small token of appreciation for him to keep as a memento.”

