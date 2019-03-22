Republic of Ireland manager gives Gibraltar the respect they deserve

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy showed Gibraltar thier due respect as he quickly dismissed suggestions that tomorrow the Republic of Ireland would get three easy points.

After having described Joseph Chipolina’s long throw as” leaving his teams’ short”, praising Liam Walker’s ability to curl a free kick to target and describing Gibraltar as a very capable technical team, he was quick to dismiss suggestions that the Republic of Ireland had an assured three points from their match tomorrow. Answering press questions Mick McCarthy pointed out that his team did not yet have any points and that they had to work for them as it was only the start of the competition.

At the same time he stated ” I really do feel we have to give them the respect they deserve,” as he highlighted the work Julio Ribas had done with the Gibraltar team.

He drew parallels with F.A cup matches which had led to giant killings in the past as he

the dismissed suggestions.

The Irish manager also expressed the belief that playing on an artificial pitch was not “a leveller” in Gibraltar’s advantage, something Seamus Coleman also highlighted as he pointed out that Gibraltar also had the “same problem as them playing on the same surface.”

McCarthy had already indicated that the Gibraltar FA had told them that the pitch would be watered down an hour before the match. At the same time describing Gibraltar’s hospitality as very good and gracious.

During the press conference the Irish manager also highlighted how at the start of training this week he had expressed concerns at the way his team were not creating chances. Indicating there had been improvements he nevertheless pointed out that “these needed to yet be taken into the game.”

