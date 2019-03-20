RAF Gibraltar’s STEM team visit

Engineers from RAF Gibraltar engaged with local Year 2 students at St Paul’s First School to promote and inspire interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Students were given an exercise in which they had to design and build a fall arrest system which would potentially save the life of Squadron Leader Egbert Yoke, a test pilot for the RAF, should he have to bail out of an aircraft.

The students engaged in fun filled activities and all contributed to their designs, displaying excellent teamwork to achieve great success. Although there were some signs of minor structural failure, every team ‘Egbert’ survived a 20-foot plummet from the school balcony, to the delight of the students.

Mrs Hitchcock, St Paul’s Head Teacher, commented on how the students thoroughly enjoyed the morning and stated that this is what every day in school should be like.

RAF Gibraltar’s STEM Team plans to have enduring engagement with local youth groups and organisations and already has a programme of school visits organised until the end of the year.

