Ocean Village fun day raises over £650 for GibSams

A “leprechaun family fun day” was held at Ocean Village in aid of GibSams Charity last Saturday.

GibSams are the Gibraltar Samaritans who work within the local community to aid people who are distressed and in need of emotional support by providing an anonymous helpline for people to talk without prejudice.

With St. Patrick being the theme of the day, a treasure hunt with “Lucky the Leprechaun” drew numerous excited children who clamoured to find the clues located in the different restaurants which eventually led to the treasure.

Julia Wani, Della Slade, Emma Pereira, Lorena Rodriguez and Natalya Buttigieg sang to entertain the crowds.

Famous friends Princess Belle, Marshall from Paw Patrol and The Incredible Hulk joined the party, entertaining the happy children until late into the afternoon.

Emilia Hazell-Smith, Events and Social Media Executive said: “These kind of events are so much fun for families and it’s really great to see the community come together and strongly support such a valuable cause.”

“A grand total of £658 was raised on the day, with all proceeds from the event going to GibSams – a fantastic result! We would like to say a massive thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors who donated their time for the event and the prizes for the GibSams raffle. Stay tuned, because we will definitely be organizing more days like this at Ocean Village.”

Marielou Guerrero, Founder of GibSams said: “We would like to thank Ocean Village, especially Emilia Hazell-Smith, and our fantastic team of volunteers for organizing and supporting the very successful leprechaun family fun day for GibSams to help us raise funds and much-needed awareness for our charity.”

“We want everyone in Gibraltar to know it’s good to talk. Ring us free on 116123. GibSams is here to listen,” she added.

