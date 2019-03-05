No More Shame Gibraltar to host public discussion on abortion

No More Shame Gibraltar is marking International Women’s Day 2019 by inviting international speakers for a discussion on the provision of safe, legal abortion services.

No More Shame, Unite the Union and the Equality Rights Group will be hosting “Home, Safe and Legal. Reproductive Healthcare for all”, an open discussion forum with leading campaigners for abortion reform.

They include Professor Fiona de Londras is the Professor of Global Legal Studies at Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham.

Her work is broadly on rights, constitutionalism, and ‘complex’ policy areas and she was deeply involved in abortion law reform in Ireland.

With Mairead Enright, she is the author of Repealing the 8th: Reforming Irish Abortion Law (Policy Press, 2018) and she has worked as a consultant on rights and law reform for various politicians and government departments.

Another of the visiting campaigners, Ruth Taylor, joined the UK-based Abortion Support Network team in January 2018 as CEO.

Abortion Support Network supports people who need to travel to access an abortion, providing support, advice and funding to pregnant people from Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, Malta and Gibraltar.

Ms Taylor has previously worked for social change in international women’s rights, focusing on ending female genital cutting around the world while at Orchid Project.

The third campaigner is Rachael Clarke, who works for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service in London, speaking for the 70,000 women a year who use their services.

She leads the British campaign for buffer zones around abortion clinics and works with Members of Parliament to champion legal reforms to abortion legislation.

She has a background in Westminster politics and policy development.

“Their visit to Gibraltar is hugely appreciated and a much needed opportunity to hear professionals in the field talk about their work, and for the public to participate in a question and answer session,” No More Shame Gibraltar said.

The Forum will be held on March 8 at 6pm at Unite premises in Transport House, Town Range.

Entrance is free and anyone interested in attending should email NMSgib@outlook.com to register.

