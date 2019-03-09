Netball Europe u17 – Swiss make it three out of three

A clinical display by Switzerland made it three out of three for them as they beat Malta.

Switzerland are en route to claiming the Netball Europe U17 Challenge Cup after besting Ireland, Gibraltar and now Malta. Only the Isle of Man stand in their way in a match this Sunday that could decide top spot.

Gibraltar need to beat the Isle of Man this afternoon to ensure that tomorrow they are still in with a chance to challenge for top spot.

Gibraltar play at 4pm

Netball Europe U17- Switzerland 79 v 17 Malta. #neu17challenge

