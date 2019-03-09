Netball Europe U17 – Magnificent win by Gibraltar girls against very strong Isle of Man team

An unbelievable display by Gibraltar Netball’s U 17 saw them turn the match around to come out victors against one of the favorites, the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man had convincingly beaten Ireland this morning and were considered the strongest team after Switzerland.

However, Gibraltar’s U17 came back from being 1-6 behind to equalize at 8-8 in the first quarter.

A resounding display at the start of the second quarter saw Gibraltar rattle the IOM team.

For the first six minutes of the quarter the Isle of man could just not score as Gibraltar sped ahead to a 14-8 lead.

The Isle of Man pulled a couple back before Gibraltar scored again. The second quarter finishing 17-12.

The Isle of Man came out with all guns firing and started to cut into Gibraltar’s lead.

Eventually they equalised at 20-20.

It was now a point by point battle until Gibraltar pulled away at 25-23 and kept going to reach 29-23 by the end of the third quarter.

Some incredible defending and pressing saw Gibraltar stop the Isle of Man in their tracks once again in the final quarter. With the crowd well behind them Gibraltar went to a 32-23 lead. with the minutes ticking down it was becoming evident the Isle of Man could not garner the resources to fight back .

Very confident displays across the whole court with a jubilant crowd pushed Gibraltar ahead as they steamed to a 44-28 victory.

With just Ireland to play next and the Isle of Man playing Switzerland there is all to play for. Wins for the Isle of Man and Gibraltar could leave the table with three teams equal on points with three wins each.

Sunday promises for some exciting netball in the u17 challenge cup.

