Netball Europe U17 – Isle of Man beats Ireland

The Isle of Man who had comprehensively beaten Malta the previous day, like Gibraltar, surprised many with a convincing win against Ireland.

The 9am start did little favours to Ireland who had rested yesterday afternoon.

Conceding early they faced an uphill battle as the Isle of Man went 13-7 ahead in the first quarter.

Dominating play and making the Irish chase the match they extended their lead to a 22-15 by half time.

Although full of spirit and not giving up Ireland saw their opponents take the next quarter further extending their lead. A 35-25 finish of the 3rd quarter had assured them a comfortable run to the finish.

Although the Irish tried to cut their deficit could delivery of the ball and all round well placed movement around the court had Ireland chasing thin air at times. The Isle of Man with their confidence high we’re swiftly moving the ball across the court and reaching their shooters in good positions.

A 45-31 victory underlined their effectiveness. They next faced Gibraltar in the afternoon.

