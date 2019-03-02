Murder trial adjourned until Monday

A murder trial at the Supreme Court was adjourned yesterday after the defence closed its case, with the defendant choosing not to give evidence.

Real Lishman, 43, is accused of murdering his wife Carolina Elizabeth Lishman, 32, in a violent incident in their home in Sir William Jackson Grove in November 2017.

She was found with 12 stab wounds and died later in hospital.

Mr Lishman also sustained stab wounds and was rushed to hospital for emergency life-saving surgery.

Advertisement

He denies a single charge of murder and his lawyer claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Jurors will hear closing arguments from Director of Public Prosecutions, Christian Rocca, and defence lawyer, Christopher Finch, on Monday.

The case will then be summed up by Chief Justice Anthony Dudley before the jury are sent to deliberate their verdict.

Carl Ramagge appears alongside Mr Rocca for the Crown, while Leigh Debono appears with Mr Finch for the defence.

Advertisement