May Day 2019 – International Acts

International music acts Snap, Dr Alban and Rozalla will perform at this year’s May Day celebrations in Casemates on Wednesday May 1.

The announcement by Gibraltar Cultural Services also said that the performers will be accompanied by local DJ’s No Limits Entertainment in a three hour celebration of the 90s.

The May Day Celebrations will begin at 11am from Casemates with a Family Fun Day to include live music and live performances by Transitions Dance Academy, Show Dance Company and the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

A full programme of events will be released in due course.

