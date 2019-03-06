Martin Parr unveils images of Brexit Britain

By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Photographer Martin Parr has unveiled his images of Brexit Britain.

The documentary photographer has been capturing the “social climate in the aftermath of the EU referendum” of June 2016.

His images are going on public display for the first time in a major new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Only Human: Martin Parr features portraits of people from around the world in an exhibition looking at national identity in the UK and abroad and a “special focus on Parr’s wry observations of Britishness”.

The show also includes portraits of fashion designers Dame Vivienne Westwood and Sir Paul Smith, as well as artists Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry, and football star Pele.

His long-term study of the British “Establishment” includes recent photographs of Oxford and Cambridge Universities and the City of London.

Photographs of trips to the beach and a day at the races “reveal the eccentricities of everyday life”.

The exhibition also features a pop-up cafe inspired by Parr’s food photography, and a disco ball dance room.

Only Human: Martin Parr, runs from March 7 to May 27 at the National Portrait Gallery, London.